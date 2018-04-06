0 SHARES Share Tweet

Family Discussion

Imam

He is a man of peace as he appealed to all sides to restrain their anger he stooped in front of his daughter and begged her but Duguna protested;

Duguna

“Get up dad your action will curse Jula who is she to make you condescend so low you are an Imam and a respected elder of the community? Order her to respect your verdict or face the consequences.”

Mba Jonsi

She hit Duguna hard and insulted him;

“Face what consequences enemy of progress? Don’t you want your sister to progress? We are fed up with this curse marriage, is Fams the only man who has ever sponsored his spouse education? Let him list what he has spent and Jula will pay him back.”

Imam

He apologized for his wife and daughter and begged Fams not to mind them;

“So far as I am concern this marriage is for life I’ll never broke it my wife and daughter can rant, rave and rage but it makes no effect upon my resolve. She and her mom are free to go elsewhere to be dissolved for them.”

Uncle Dembo

“Imam I am sorry but your unruly family disregard you as well as us and now it is left to my nephew whatever decision he takes I’ll support him.”

Fams

“Let Jula prostitute herself I don’t care it is her prestige she hurts not mind I am now happy my daughter is now with me let her go to hell I care less.”

Jula

She got up and hurled insults and curses upon her husband;

“I’ll take back my daughter am I not her mother? The law leaves a girl with her mom.”

Fams

“Keep fooling yourself the law leaves the child to the spouse who can serve her/his best interest and surely an in virtuous woman cannot bring up an innocent child I’ll fight you and will win you Insha Allah.”

Jula

“Is it a crime for a wife to be richer than her husband? You are an enemy of progress I don’t blame your poverty stricken family.”

Fams

“You are shameless my poverty stricken family impress upon their son to sponsor your tertiary education if not you would never have been a graduate by now; when did you start prostituting with Alhajj your employer to amass this kind of ill-gotten wealth?”

Two Mothers

Mba Nyaling

“Like mother like daughter how can your daughter be any better than you? Are you faithful to your husband? Are you not flirting around with small boys which is an open secret in this village?”

Mba Jonsi

“I don’t blame you as you are just jealous evil whisperer; no man has approached you since your husband’ demise almost 20 years ago you are evil and the Kabilo men all ran away from you.”

Mba Nyaling

“Am I not better no person in this village or anywhere can call me a flirt and a cheat. You are all the time embarrassing your good husband and son I hate myself for linking you to my family Mba Toma will never be trained by you we don’t want you to spoil her character.”

The insults became nastier and the two women entered a brawl and the men separated them Mba Nyaling was drawn away by Fams who kept blaming her.

Fams

“Mom this is very good for you, you spoil the character of a noble lady you call a prostitute even before knowing her now your Kabilo lady has dropped you down I am very glad that it happens in front of everybody especially your dear brother who supported you.”

The duo were very ashamed and unhappy;

Mbaring Dembo

“Say anything mbaringding you are right we deceived you by recommending a girl whom we know nothing about but on assumption based on parochial reasons. This is a mistake I’ll never commit again.”

Mba Nyaling shed emotional tears to the disgust of her son.

Jula

She visited Fams’ home and asked for his audience;

“I want a divorce I don’t want this marriage we are no longer compatible I’ll deposit a million just to offset anything you have spent on my university education and you take the change for your family welfare.”

Fams

He got scared and stooped down in front of Jula;

“Honey I don’t want t a divorce I still love you don’t do this to our family if I wrong you please forgive me.” He wept bitterly.

Jula

“Give me back my daughter will you?”

Fams

He went towards the car but the tough bodyguards stopped him;

“It is a family matter leave me to talk to my wife.” He called Mba Toma and asked her to go with her mother.

“I have given you our daughter please come back I still love you.”

Jula hissed and drove away.

Mba Toma

“Please mommy forgive my dad if he has done you any wrong I beg on his behalf.”

Jula

“This is not the right place wait until we get back home.”

Mba Toma

“Okay mom.” Jula kissed her to calm her down she took out some chocolate to placate her she was happy thinking everything will go back to normal.

Dream

She slept and dreamt that she was on a picnic with her parents as they swim and exercise in the beach everything was so beautiful that she did not wake up until they reach home.

Fams

He is frustrated and helpless just like Imam whose wife and daughter held their husbands as hostages.

“Nemesis is after me what I’ve done to Jaambi is undone I don’t know how she is faring now but for me I am in hell fire.”

Duguna

He confronted his mother and told her off;

“Mom change before it is too late you are the one misleading your daughter what is the use of gaining the whole world and losing your soul? Remember what Fams did for us at our time of need none of us could have done it for Jula call her to book and advise her to love and honour her husband.”

Mba Jonsi

She hurled insults at her son and asked him out of her sight;

“You are a nit wit just like your dad you worship poverty but I and my daughter embrace wealth end of discussion.” She shut up her son.

Duguna

“This is the beginning of the discussion not the end but Insha Allah I’ll be there at the end of the discussion.”

To Be Cont.