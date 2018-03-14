0 SHARES Share Tweet

The two advices fought tooth and nail and still Jula was undecided what next was the question?

The Sweet Poison (Forbidden Fruit)

At the Hotel Room

Jula resisted and told Alhajj she could not do it;

Jula

“Alhajj I cannot do it I am happily married with a daughter my husband is a good man I cannot cheat on him my conscience is bothering me and I feel guilty please don’t break my marriage vow.”

Alhajj

He laughed hilariously;

“I am married too not happily but also have a son and daughter and as a Muslim man I can marry up to four wives but the unfortunate thing is that I cannot marry an already married woman but I can befriend and make you my lover and you can do the same discreetly let us enjoy life and put conscience to sleep for now, I need you and I am yearning for you please don’t deny my innocent love.”

Alhajj again text her D20 million into her secret account she checked it and all her resistance dropped down as she pretended not to like it they have fun and Alhajj almost fainted as he is always excited with Jula a young vibrant woman.

Alhajj

“Massage my heart it is for you and please enjoy me to the fullest while I am alive.” The duo laughed to the joke.

Jula

She still felt guilty;

“I’ve never done this before I have a lovely husband and a sweet daughter.

Alhajj

“I am sorry we have to hurt our spouses but I cannot help it you are so sweet and lovely.”

Jula

“Thank you I’ve seen the text.”

Alhajj

“It is my pleasure expect more if you treat me well you’ll lack nothing.”

At Home

She washed thoroughly to cleanse away the sin and wept bitterly as she cursed herself.

Voice of Sanity

“Didn’t I tell you? How do you feel now after eating the forbidden fruit? You have just committed adultery and soiled your matrimonial bed you have betrayed a good husband who did everything for you, Shame onto you Jula! Shame onto you!”

Jula

She wept;

“Vanity upon vanity my crime cannot be justified? Please Allah help me expunged my being from this madness? What will I tell my husband and daughter that I have sold my soul for money?”

Ndaxte

She came with hot pepper soup and coffee for Madam and found her with swollen eyes;

“Aunty! Are you crying?”

Jula

“Crying? No! I am not some insect got into my eye.”

But Ndaxte is not convinced;

“Drink your coffee or eat some pepper soup it will soothe you and make you well.”

Jula

“Please Ndaxte take the coffee and pepper soup away I am not in the mood and please let Mba not come to me I am not feeling well.” She took her aspirin and pretended to sleep as Ndaxte went away.”

Mba

She insisted to see her mom and bade her good night and to thank her for their good time at the restaurant.

Ndaxte

“Until tomorrow mom is in bed with a nasty headache.”

Mba is not please but Ndaxte took her to the room and off the light;

“Good night Mba until tomorrow.” She threw her kisses.

In Bed

Jula cannot sleep but the Vanity Voice kept giving her courage to move on with the opportunity but the incident kept invading her mind and conscience and she cannot wade it off then she wept bitterly the whole night but the Voice of Vanity refused to give up later in the afternoon she took her aspirin and got great relief Alhajj rang and congratulated her;

Jula

“Congratulating me for what? I am the one who should be grateful for what you have done for me I appreciate your kind gesture.”

Alhajj

“I am congratulating our new found love you would not regret it and I would make you the queen of my heart and you’ll not lack anything I am going to make you a rich lady let us just be very discreet about everything to safeguard your image.” He threw her kisses and Jula laughed hilariously;

Jula

“Alhajj you are too much.” She threw back kisses to him.

Mba Nyaling

She rushed to her mom and asked;

“Mom! How do you feel? Ndax said you are not feeling well?”

Jula

“Yesterday I felt bad but how was your outing did you enjoy yourselves?”

Mba

“Mom we do and thank you very much but when is dad coming?”

Jula

She lied and deep in her mind she did not want dad to come especially with her guilt and the feeling she now have for Alhajj.

“Dad will come by the weekend.”

Mba

“Are we going to celebrate it with dad?”

Jula

“Why not we will celebrate it when he comes if he should come you know your dad is full of surprises he can wait until last moment and something will prop up again another branch to be open somewhere success do come with responsibilities I don’t blame him.”

Mba

“Dad is working for our happiness.”

To be Cont.