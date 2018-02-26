0 SHARES Share Tweet

The New Dawn

Fams has been promoted from middle management to top management he has been transferred to open a new branch as the Managing Director (M.D.). He gave the glory to marrying a distant Kabilo cousin suggested by his mom in excitement he rang his mom Mba Nyaling.

Fams

“Mom thank you very much I have good news to give you guess what?”

Mba Nyaling

“I am not good at guessing I am a bit slow that’ why dad pulled me out of school at 14 years and marry me to a Kabilo cousin your late dad; give me the news and stop making me nervous.”

Fams

He laughed hilariously and told her the good news;

“I have been transferred to a new branch and made its M.D. with fringe benefits and now my whole attention would be on my extended family.”

Mba Nyaling

“I would be travelling to the city to come and bless your new apartment.”

Fams

“Bring along your delicious cookies and farm produce which is very expensive in the city.”

Mba Nyaling

“I’ll do everything for my eldest son.”

Majula

Jula came down for weekend and found a posh car covered and she became curious but before she asked about it Fams took her to the car and said;

“Open your eyes.” She did and exclaimed;

“Waw! It is beautiful whose is it?”

Fams

He handed her the keys;

“It is your good luck my Val when I married you I got double promotion from middle management to top management with all the goodies that go along with it.”

Majula

“I can’t believe it you bought me an SUV? It is very expensive and I love it.” The duo engaged in passionate kisses.

Enrolls into University

She was officially enrolled into Varsity and occupied her new apartment and she like the house that has everything she needed to study and have good grades.

A Neighbour

Satang Tenneng is her neighbour but very carefree as she engages guys as socks she is termed a beautiful, sexy babe and she loves the accolades.

S.T

Jula put her at arm’s length but she did not like it.

“Why are you distancing yourself from me? Am I not your friend?”

Majula

“We are different S.T and as our people would say water and oil don’t mix your life is carefree but for me I want to pass with good grades and make my husband proud as he is my sponsor.”

S.T

She laughed hilariously;

“My husband! My husband! Do you want me to be jealous or what?”

Majula

“My husband is my friend, my crown and he has already invested so much in me just to make me excel in life our people say opportunity knocks only but once and surely this Jula Musoo will take it firmly.”

S.T

“I understand you two love each other very well and I do pray Mr. Right will take clue from Fams, amen oh! Amen! But I have a request to make would you allow me stay for two weeks in your spare room as I sought the landlord who is at my throat; I borrowed from the money my dad sent for rent but my boyfriend promised the difference when he gets his allowance from his sister in the States.”

Majula

She thought hard and said;

“It is not a big deal to me but I have to seek Fam’ permission if not I’ll be in trouble if he comes for the weekend and found you here what will I explain?”

S.T

She became furious;

“Why are you this naïve? My husband! My husband! Until when? If this is marriage I rather stay single for life.” She left.

Majula

“Think whatever but I’ll never disobey my friend, my husband.”

Fams

He phone Jula and expressed undying love for her;

“How is school and your studies? I miss you my Val but I would not be coming this weekend because the bank asked me to open two more branches as you are aware our bank is expanding.”

Majula

“Should I not get jealous? Work! Work! Work! When will you have time for me? Opening branches all over the place neglecting me I rather get you at middle level and you have time for me.”

Fams

“Sweetie! Why are you saying that? Are you not happy for us? The promotion goes with more responsibility and more fringe benefits surely I’ll be there by the weekend.”

Majula

“A student neighbour want to squat with me for two weeks she is experiencing some difficulties with her landlord. Should I oblige her?”

Fams

“No! No! Never try it honey it always put you into trouble when you least expected it I was once a student I tried it and it almost cost me my life.”

Majula

‘I’ve heard you Sweetie I’ll take your wise counseling.”

Fams

“I’ll be coming anytime and don’t want our privacy be jeopardize. They gossip and can be jealous and spiteful.”

The Surprise

Bang! Bang! Bang!

“Who is there am coming in a jiffy.”

Majula

She opened the door and exclaimed;

“Who? How? When? I’m surprised.”

Fams

“That’ how I like it then it is much more appreciated.” Fams giggled.

“I heard your plea then I became flexible and adjusted my time for you, all for your happiness.”

He whisked her off the ground and whirled her around. They exchanged notes and enjoyed each other’ company all the weekend.

“No interruption my Val let us enjoy our bountiful love.”

“Sure!” Jula concurred. The couple madly in love.

To be Cont.