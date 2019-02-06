0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two Days Later

Aunty FIIDA

She came to visit her brother Baah she heard he was relieved of his job she lamented;

“Niitu and her mother will kill my brother but God is kind he will deliver him from all evils coming from the diabolic pair who surrounded his life he is so kind that his wife uses her pregnancy to hook him.”

Baah

He was at home as he welcomed his sister who acted as a mother to him since they lost their parents at an early age to a dastardly motor accident.

“Welcome Aunty Fiida it’s a long time since you pay us a visit. I hope everything is well with your family.”

Fiida

“I’ll ask the same about you how are your two devils? Allah (God) has failed and shamed them they labeled you a Eunuch that you can perform but cannot father a son they forget about Allah’ miracles it was a medical condition and you were being treated they are named and shamed and they have been disgraced please you are very soft hearted and these two devils take advantage of this but no more after the grace period of a year they have to leave Insha Allah I don’t want to hear any stories about this or that let her go to her doctor boyfriend whom she claimed impregnated her period!”

Baah

“God has delivered his judgment we are divorced on the basis of adultery I am giving her a grace period of one year because of my son.”

Aunty Fiida

“I want to see their reaction and laughed at their faces and remind them when they shut me outside in my own brother’ house imagine the insult but Allah is awake wide awake!”

Niitu

She came and was timid to greet Aunty Fiida whom she and her mother disgraced not long ago she mustered courage and greeted her;

“Aunty Fiida how are you? How is Uncle Alhajj I hope you are all fine.”

Aunty Fiida

“Everyone is fine thank you were hesitant and thought I’ll embarrass you after what your mom and yourself did to me at my own blood brother’ house no I am a Muslim I have to act as a human being our people say if a donkey kicks you and you return kick the donkey you are equally a donkey like the person I was waiting for this day to show you how a human being should treat the other and I am also happy that Allah has absolved my brother from your diabolic attacks and accusations.”

Niitu

She is desparate and wants Baah back by turning the hands of time she stooped down and held Aunty Fiida’ knees and begged for forgiveness;

“It was the work of the devil and pregnancy which makes one acts funnily I cannot believe I was that rude to people forgive me Ma I am very sorry.”

Fiida

“Get up Niitu I have forgiven you long ago when Allah freed Baah from all your false accusations and debasements when the truth is the truth a God fearing person cannot shy from it you were rude and uncultured you were vain and thought you own Baah through your Juju and your mother was the chief architect to your destruction I told her without mincing my words and she fought me and you back her This was what I warned you of that if you ‘niitu’ too much and think you’ll hold your husband through diabolical means you’ll lose him when the Law of Khmer and nemesis visit you my prediction has come to pass Baah is forever freed from your diabolism and he is heading to the light truth in god’ grace learn from your grave mistake and never again should you bluff using Juju to enslave a person. The Law of Khmer supports Equity a win-win in every situation.”

Niitu

“I regretted my action it was my mother she confuses and misguided me what sort of mother is she to destroy your only child’ life and happiness? We took Baah for granted for too long when his eyes became open he sees beyond us.” She wept bitterly. She gave Junior to his aunt who played with him.

Fiida

“Junior has all our traits and features in him our parents’ genes are so strong. Allahuakbarr!”

Baah

He did not utter a word to the conversation and frank talk between the ladies then Aunty Fiida turned to discuss with him.

Aunty Fiida

“Baah when are you going to do the traditional marriage? Eteh’ family although Christian is very traditional ‘chossan’.

Baah

“I want to do a dual ceremony to cut expenses both chossan and white wedding the same day although is going to be very hectic hope to travel very soon after the wedding my business partners are hurrying me it is going to be a wide avenue to create employment for the youth in a win-win situation.”

Niitu

She was eavesdropping and heard everything she became enraged and asked some questions’

“Is Maama Raakaju really my mother? How can a mother destroy her only child’ future just like that? Baah is going to be very rich and will enjoy his wealth with another woman while I stay here? Will I ever find another husband as caring and loving as Baah? Never! Especially after my adultery with another man? When my secret is reveal I’ll remain single for life. Maama has killed me! Maama has killed me!”

To Be Cont.