0 SHARES Share Tweet

Fiida

She is Baah’ elder sister who raised him up they are orphans who lost their parents in a dastardly road accident when they were very young wards to a cruel aunt who treats them as Cinderella, Kumba Mu Amut Ndeye and Samba Mu Amut Ndeye, she gave her brother everything she has. She was fortunate to marry an emphatic man who gave her everything her education empowered her to secure a very good job as a secretary to an Oil Exploration Firm, she trained Baah to be educated, focus and emphatic.

She paid her brother a visit and found that he has gone to do an overtime because it was a Saturday and she thought she would find him there.

Niitu and Maama Raakaju

Fiida knocked and they refused to open the door for her as she was about to go she heard some laughter then she said;

Fiida

“I thought no one was here on the hold some people are inside.”

Niitu

She boldly came out with an attitude followed by her mother they examined Fiida up and down just to embarrass and ridicule her and kept quiet.

Fiida

“What sort of wickedness is this? What have I done to you? Am I a stranger at my brother’ house? Baah will hear this.”

Niitu

She gave a hilarious laughter;

“Who are you eh? Fiida my foot! Did you ring to inform me that you are paying us a visit? Am I sure that your hands are clean? Have you come to destroy my pregnancy by your evil eye? Moreover, my jewelry and expensive clothes and accessories? I cannot leave you in my expensive villa you can wait outside until your stupid brother comes then he can open for your my mother and I are going for baby shopping and I cannot let you stay at my house. Am sorry!”

Fiida

She reacted vigorously;

“Look kettle calling coal black! Who took you out of poverty into gentry? Who are your parents? Your mother is an old harlot homeless that’ why she came to live and confuse her daughter’ marriage and exert negative influence she will destroy you and your marriage. Go to my mansion and see I don’t lack anything I trained my brother to be a productive human being with respect and dignity but for you and your mother you are taking advantage of his benevolence and kindness but one day both of you will reap what you have sown useless and parasitic people. I’ll go nowhere I’ll sit here and wait for my brother.”

Maama Raakaju

“Look at this mad dog hauling your brother is tied around my waist yes I am a harlot and I suck my preys and your brother is one of them he answers to our beck and call my daughter gave him what he lacks therefore she is the apple of his eyes whether you like it or not if you don’t want to see don’t come to our abode stay at your mansion period!” They mocked at Fiida.

Niitu

“Wait outside until we come back I am taking my mom to the clinic then do my baby shopping afterwards.” She drove away as Fiida shook her head.

Fiida

“Look at these fools good for nothing fellows calling me a thief in my brother’ house Baah will hear this.”

Baah

He came home earlier than expected and found Fiida outside and asked;

“Why are you out Sis? Is Niitu and her mother not at home?”

Fiida

“Open door Bro I am very pressed and thirsty.”

Baah

He unlocked the door and apologized;

“I never knew you would be visiting I don’t know where my wife and her mom gone to I am very sorry for how long have you stayed outside?”

Fiida

She narrated the shock of his life;

“I found your wife and her mother inside and they refused to open door for me ; they called me thief and sorcerer that I came to spy on them and to kill her child can you imagined these fools calling me names and refused me to enter my brother’ house? That’ why I waited to inform you of the insult if you don’t take an action I’ll not visit you again if you want to see me you know my house or you can call.”

Baah

He was shivering with anger;

“What am I going to do with these fools? My friend Eteh advised me to send her mom away she is the bad influence over my wife she was manageable before her mother came what am I going to do? .”{

Fiida

“Now you are an adult with a wife expecting a child I cannot run your life as Niitu’ mother is doing take charge as a man in his house it is partnership but don’t act as a fool they are boasting that you are their puppet now it is up to you to prove them wrong. I am going I’ll not wait for them then people will say I came to cause trouble.” She drove away.

The duo came from the clinic and Baah protested;

Baah

“What sort of nonsense is this?” He asked.

Niitu

“Are you the nonsense? What are you talking about? What have I done again?”

Baah

“Stop acting and tell me the truth was Aunty Fiida here earlier in the day? What have you told her?”

Niitu

She started to cry;

“She has come to break our marriage she did not like me a bit how was I to react leave my house for her to do as she likes? My jewelry, designer items, my baby what am I protecting? She controls her husband and I would not allow her to control mine you are no longer a kid to be control period! Fiida insulted and called my mom names I would have fight her but I respect you my husband but if it is repeated she’ll see the devil in me.”

Baah

He yelled at her;

“Why is your mom here does she belong? In fact she is the trouble here and should go back to the village and I find you a maid she does nothing here I do everything coming home exhausted I am tolerating both of you because of the pregnancy if not both of you will not take me for granted is it your juju I don’t believe in it, it is my upbringing given to me by that noble sister and nothing else time will tell all the evil both of you are doing nemesis will catch up with you someday mark my words.”

Maama Raakaju

“I am going nowhere if that is her plan I’ll stay until my daughter put to bed and I’ll leave and go back to the village I am not homeless as your sister said.”

To Be Cont.