0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Sa Thies concedes he was overwhelmed and underestimated his opponent Boy Niang causing his defeat.

Sa Thies lost to Boy Niang II in what was his first defeat after five years in a shocking two-minute forty-six seconds combat seven days ago.

Sibling to former King of Arena Balla Gaye II, Sa predictably went on the offensive but soon got humbled, sustaining a bloodied nose.

Following the defeat which sparked rumours of a fall-out with Balla, he went on a deafening silence but has spoken for the first time over the weekend.

Sa Thies did not appear to debunk this claim but said he’d been cheered up and is helping Balla in his fight against Gris Bordeaux billed for March 31st.

‘I do not know what pushed me to go at my opponent (Boy Niang), maybe it was my passion that took me over and I was overwhelmed.

‘I spoke to Balla Gaye 2. He cheered me up and I’m helping him in his preparation for his fight. March 31st against Gris Bordeaux.

‘It’s a defeat too hard to swallow in the first moments. I could not sleep at night but with time, I recovered from this defeat, considering it as the will of God.’