By MUHAMMED S. BAH

Police PRO Superintendent David Kujabi, has confirmed that 5 people were injured in an accident which occurred on the Banjul Serre Kunda highway on Wednesday 7th January 2018.

ASP Kujabi said the accident happened between two four-wheel drive vehicles with registration numbers UNIDO 10 TA and BJL 1667 N.

“The accident happened between the hours of 12:00 and 12:30 pm or around noontime, along the Banjul highway near Wandner Beach Hotel and both cars were driving from the Kanifing Municipality towards Banjul”, PRO Kujabi disclosed.

According to Superintendent Kujabi, the Vehicle with Registration number BJL 1667 N was driving on the fast lane and wanted to swap to the slow lane because of traffic congestion ahead and eventually crashed on UNIDO 10 TA, resulting to the injury of people in both cars.

He said those involved in the accidents were rushed to the EFSTH in Banjul, where they were treated and discharged.

At the time of going to press, PRO Kujabi said he cannot establish the number of people discharged. “Our observation of the incident was over speeding”, he remarked.

Superintendent Kujabi advised drivers to be cautious and focused while driving.

This reporter on Wednesday visited the scene of the accident and saw the two vehicles wrecked.

The body and the wind screen of UNIDO10 TA which is black in colour, was damaged and as the car made way into the mangroves. The body of BJL 1667 N was also damaged at the front.

According to eyewitnesses, accidents on the highway are on the increase and they urged the police to find a lasting solution to overspending by motorists.