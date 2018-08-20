16 SHARES Share Tweet

An accident took place yesterday 19 August just after Lamin Village which led to the instant loss of five lives.

According to eye witnesses, two vehicles collided, a van and a pickup. The pickup was coming from the Serrekunda end while the van was coming from Brikama end.

The driver of pickup, according to eyewitnesses, was driving at a high speed; he soon lost control of the vehicle and crossed over to the lain of the van moving in the opposite direction where it collided headlong with the van.

In a similar development two trucks belonging to Jah Oil company collided in Yundum and one of them proceeded to hit a house which led to the loss of the life of an infant.