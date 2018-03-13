0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow / Nelson Manneh

The Management of the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), has announced an increase in tariff, of Ferry Transport Services throughout the country, under its purview.

The GPA according to the Act, has the duty to maintain, improve and regulate the use of the Ports and facilities. The Act mandates the GPA to have the powers to carry on such activities in connection with the discharge of its duties.

A statement released by the GPA, states that traffic will increase for Barra/Banjul and at the Trans-Gambia Ferry Services. “This is to inform the general public and our esteemed customers that there will be an increase in the ferries tariff for all categories of vehicles at Banjul/Barra and Trans-Gambia with effect from 1st April 2018”.

According to the Management of the GPA, the tariff increase is due to high operating costs, fuel prices, spare parts and high maintenance cost of fleet of ferries.

“Management wishes to assure the general public of its commitment to provide safer and more reliable services to all of our esteemed customers”, the release ended.

Foroyaa will meet the Management today to find out the new prices.