NO NAME COUNCIL PARTY
1 ABDOULIE JALLOW KEREWAN AREA COUNCIL GDC
2 MRS. NGUI SECKA KEREWAN AREA COUNCIL NRP
3 ABDOULAI G. DIBBA KEREWAN AREA COUNCIL PDOIS
4 MALAMIN I.L.  BOJANG KEREWAN AREA COUNCIL UDP
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR