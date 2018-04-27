Home Politics Results Of Nomination Of Mayors/Mayoresses/Chairpersons 2018 Basse Administative Area Politics Results Of Nomination Of Mayors/Mayoresses/Chairpersons 2018 Basse Administative Area April 27, 2018 229 NO NAME COUNCIL PARTY 1 PATEH N.BALDEH BASSE AREA COUNCIL GDC 2 ANSU TS SONKO BASSE AREA COUNCIL PDOIS 3 FODAY DANJO BASSE AREA COUNCIL UDP Join The Conversation RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Burning Issues Is The Vice President And Minister Of Women’s Affairs Aware? Burning Issues Rejection and withdrawal of candidature Politics ‘GDC Did Not File Objection To The Returning Officer’ Samba Baldeh Recent Stories Dismissed Soldiers Benefits’ Settled April 27, 2018 Is The Vice President And Minister Of Women’s Affairs Aware? April 27, 2018 Golden Lead Factory Accused of Allegedly Trading In Foreign Currency April 27, 2018 THE COURT MARTIAL AT: State to Provide Generals Legal Representation April 27, 2018 Vehicle Procurement Study 2018 Validated April 27, 2018 Foroyaa Radio