Question Of The Day:

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice brought the Rent Tribunal (Amendment) Bill to the National Assembly in recognition of the principle of separation of powers between the Judiciary and the Executive.

This is an interesting development which must be followed very closely as those who exercise and control over state affairs engage in legal reform in line with democratic principles. It is however important to point out that District Tribunals are also judicial instruments and should therefore be under the Judiciary and the Attorney General should go further to ensure that the appointment of the presidents of District Tribunals and members will also follow suite. In this way executive matters will be handled by the Executive and judicial matters by the Judiciary.