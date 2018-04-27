0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

The Independent Electoral Commission has announced the rejection of the candidature of Pa Amadou Susso of the APRC and the withdrawal of Fatima Sarr, Independent mayoral aspirant.

A press release signed by Mr Pa Makan Khan, the Returning Officer of the Basse Administrative Area stated the following:

“In accordance with Section 49 of the Elections act, the independent electoral Commission has rejected the nomination of Mr. Pa Amadou Suso as a candidate for election to the position of Chairperson under the APRC ticket for the Base Area Council.

Mr. Suso has not met the requirement to be nominated under the provision of the Local Government act 2002.”

Mr. Pa Makan Khan told Foroyaa that the disqualification of Pa Amadou Susso, is in accordance with section 17 of the Local Government Act, adding he (Mr Susso) was convicted.

Mr. Seedy SK Njie, the Spokesperson of the APRC, said they have written an appeal to the IEC, adding that the rejection of the candidature of Mr Pa Amadou Susso is not in line with either section 17 or 49 of the Elections Act.

Meanwhile, the IEC also announced the withdrawal of the only female mayoral candidate in the Kanifing Municipality, Fatima Sarr, in the following statement signed by the Returning Officer of the Kanifing Administrative Area:

“In accordance with Section 51 subsection (1) of the Elections Act, Fatima Sarr nominated Independent Candidate for Mayoress for the Kanifing Municipal Council tendered her withdrawal from contesting the Local Government Elections slated for May 12th 2018.

In pursuance to Section 51 of the same act, the Returning Officer Mr. Lamin Cham filled in the Acceptance of Withdrawal and handed it over to Fatima Sarr.”

Efforts to confirm and ascertain the views of Fatima Sarr on her withdrawal proved abortive as she was not responsive to the numerous calls made to her by this reporter. However, the reporter will continue efforts to ascertain her viewpoint on the development and inform the readership accordingly.

The IEC accepted the nomination papers of forty-two aspirants for the eight mayoral and chairpersonship positions throughout the country. However, with the rejection of the nomination of one candidate and the withdrawal of another, the field is now open to forty candidates.