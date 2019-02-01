10 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Having signed a new deal, refugee-turned Gambia international Bakary Jatta hopes to launch Hamburg back to the German Bundesliga.

HSV Hamburg got demoted last season after a run of unprepossessing displays.

He’d started ten of the eleven games he’d featured in the Bundesliga2 in efforts to ensure that dream come to fruition.

“I am very grateful to HSV and I am glad that we can continue to work together. I would like to learn more and help the club come back to the Bundesliga with the team,’ he said after signing new contact ending in 2024.