By Sulyman Bah

Gambian arbiter Bakary papa Gassama was as fundamental as the players in the pitch after he oversaw a tough Caf Club tie.

The encounter ended with the Red Devils of Egypt (Al Ahly) spanking visiting Guinea Conakry giants AC Horoya in Cairo.

Al Ahly ended up securing the bragging rights, sending the visitors packing in an intriguing showdown.

Run-up to the Saturday melee had Horoyaa believing the impossible is achievable on the heels of their impressive outing in the first-leg.

Gassama who took charge of a World Cup group game encounter in July –his second appearance in the global showpiece – was all involved dictating the actions.

The 38-year-old was given an impressive thumbs-up by commentators, serving a reminder that he’s one of the best in the craft and goes about with niche with least relative worries.