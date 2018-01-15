0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Soon-to-be capped Gambian Nuha Marong Krubally is the subject of huge interest in Spain, Foroyaa Sport can authoritatively report.

Krubally, 24, is making suitors heads turn with his recent impressive scoring form walking the talk for him.

A myriad of clubs, mainly from the second and third tiers of Spain, are all keeping tabs on his progress, as the battle to secure his services intensifies.

Marong has until June 2018 to run down his short term contract with current employers Atletico Saguntino.

Being his side’s highest scorer on eight goals in eighteen of the twenty games he’d played in, Marong’s input hasn’t certainly gone unnoticed and is touted to be reason for Saguntino’s rise to fifth place in the 20-team Spanish Group-three third Division.

Struggling but desperate Atletico Baleares –in the same league as Saguntino – are ready to gazump any bid placed for the striker in order to sign Marong at any cost as they view the Spain-born Gambian as the missing nut in the bolt in their campaign to beat relegation.

Nuha will be a free agent in six months if he doesn’t sign Saguntino’s improved terms proposal which will leave his promotion-chasing club with little choice but to cash in on him.

His temperament which has led him to accumulating seven yellow cards could have raised qualms but for, desperate Baleares, this drawback is the least of their worries.

Marong was one of abroad-based stars initially invited for Gambia’s friendly game against Morocco in November but he couldn’t make it to Rabat.