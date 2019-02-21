Assan Hansen is on cloud nine having smacked down Roland Galos from Hungary in Germany

By Sulayman Bah

It has been a stretch of two straight wins for the Gambian-born, a perfect come back from his defeat in the finals of the German second tier of boxing, making him the league’s second best.

Victory over Andreas Jager was a brilliant statement of intent for the sensation from West Africa as he tussle his way towards the professional league.

In a recent duel, he sent Hungary’s amateur champion Galos packing in a close clash which had judges’ ruling 2-1 in favour of Assan.

Assan’s twin brother Ousainou, was also fighting a day before Independence Day but ended up losing 2-0 in the bantamweight category.

