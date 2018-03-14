0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Real de Banjul’s gaffer Majorr Saine insists talk of his side charging for the title is too early.

Saine’s capital-based outfit are trailing leaders Gamtel by ten points as they climbed to third place after Monday’s win.

They still remain in the hunt for the main gong with eleven games until end of the domestic championship but the gaffer insists notion of a go for the league’s silverware is premature.

‘It is too quick to talk about the championship. We have one match after the other and we are doing all our best to win them all. We don’t undermine our opponents and we will do all we can to defeat Tallinding United on our next meeting with them.

‘Football is all about ninety minutes and we have many more games to come. So, for one to talk about the title of the championship is too quick,’ he told Foroyaa Sport in the aftermath of the duel.

The 2012 league champions have a return of twelve goals –the third best scoring side in the division but Majorr believes there remains room for improvement for his strikers in front of goal.

‘My players are not scoring many goals. We are working harder towards improving the frontline of my team. I can assure you that the goals we want will come soon,’ he said, but extolled his players’ overall input in the derby.

Real face Tallinding United up next.

Saine’s opposing number in the dug-out Ansumana Fatty rued his side’s profligacy in front of goal after they created more chances but scored none.