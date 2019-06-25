By Sulayman Bah

Real de Banjul have been crowned kings of the Football Federation Cup after sending Red Hawks packing by 1-0.

It took a spot kick from midfielder Abdoulie Bah which sent the net-minder the wrong way to confirm Real as kings of the tournament.

It comes in the wake of Alieu Fadera’s tackle after appearing to have been stamped on by a Hawks’ defender.

Video replay of the incident saw minimal contact as the Real player went crashing grimacing in agony.

Coming at a desperate time, Red Hawks’ players circled the referee in protest but the arbiter wasn’t interested and pointed to the spot-kick which former Gambia Ports Authority playmaker Bah executed to the right corner of the post in the 76th minute.

The goal proved decisive to end of time. Having missed out on the league title, Real now represents Gambia in the Confederation Cup preliminaries.