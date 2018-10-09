0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sarjo Camara-Singateh

In their bid to fullfill the pledge made at the Brusels ‘Gambia donors summit ‘ the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of The Gambia signed a grant worth Three million Dollars.

The signing was done at the Qatar Embassy in The Gambia Yesterday.

The Ambasador of Qatar to The Gambia and the Minister of Agriculture, Faisal Fahad al -Fehaid and Hon. Lamin Dambong Dibba respectively.

The Qatari ambassador said his country aims at materializing their pledge to support The Gambia government’s Truth,Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC) to the tune of US 3 Million Dollar donation, a pledge which was made during The Gambia Sumit held in Brussels on 22 May 2018.

He said within ten days the money will be paid to Gambia government.

The Agriculture minister who deputized the Finace Minister said Qatar is among two donors who materialised their pledges. Minister Dibba said the donated money will be put into good use.

The minister of justice, Abubacar Tambadou said this is a continuous support from the people of Qatar to the People of The Gambia.

He stated that Qatar is committed to Gambia’s political stability and peaceful resolution.

Justice Tambedou noted that Qatar is also committed to Gambia’s transitional justice.

He said the donation will play crucial role not only to have a smooth process but to ensure victims also benefit.

‘It’s coming at a time when his ministry needed it,’ he said.