By Fatoumatta K. Jallow / Nelson Manneh

The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, GCCI, in partnership with the United Nations Development Program, UNDP, on Monday July 16th 2018, commenced a two day training program for Public and Private Enterprises on gender equality seal in the Gambia.

The objective of the training according to the organizers is to deepen the understanding and sharing of perspectives on the pillars and dimensions of a gender equality.

In his remarks the CEO of GCCI Alieu Secka, said men and a women are productive provided they utilize their skills and knowledge accordingly, to the benefit of mankind.

“There is no disparity in gender as far as potentials are concerned. The only challenges we have about gender is the misconception especially in The Gambia,” he said; that after the training program, participants will have the knowledge required to erase such concepts.

Madam Ade Mamonyane Lekoetje, UNDP Country Representative, said it is high time they formalize things especially in West Africa; that when one travels, one tends to know that people involved in businesses, are women because they are the ones you meet at the market.

“They are mostly involved in small holder businesses but face a lot of challenges among. So this is how to help them change their businesses from small scale to medium, and giving them leadership skills to help them grow,” she said.

Madam Lekoetje said when it comes to business, there should be partnership between men and women and the women should be part of decision making processes. This according to her, will make a positive change.