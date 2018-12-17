0 SHARES Share Tweet

Most public officials and diplomats will as from 1 January, 2019, be excused from attending airport ceremonies anytime the President travels, according to a State House press release dated 16 December 2018. “…effective January 1st, 2019, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow would like to excuse members of the public from attending the usual airport ceremonies anytime he travels.”

The release goes on to say:

“Going forward, seeing off the President at the Banjul International Airport shall be limited only to the following officials:

Speaker of the National Assembly The Chief Justice Cabinet Members The Chief of Defense Staff and other Service Chiefs The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.”

The release also urged the public to adhere to this measure.