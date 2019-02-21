0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Statistics, they say, do not alter facts and that certainly is the story with one of Gambia’s Premier League’s sides, PSV Wellingara.

Debuting in the Semlex-sponsored top tier this season, it sure have been a bumpy ride for the Wellingara-based outfit.

They do not only have the lowest points from amongst the 14 teams in the division but also the worst rate of conceding goals.

Letting in 12 goals in 11 games speak of an alarming rate of an easy to maraud defence-line and the board are left searching for answers to a puzzle that if not curtailed may well spell the end to the club’s stay in the championship.

Staying put is the outlined ambition of any side in its debut at the top echelon. This dream could suffer a severe crashing if the gaffer fails to apply the brakes to an unprepossessing streak.

Incredibly, they have lost only thrice, picking spoils from draws and scoring seven times which goes to explain the 8 points they have.

Samger are the second most conceding frontline with the ball nestling at back of their net 11 times compared to the 7 they’ve managed to score in a total 11 outings.

PSV take on an improved –looking Gamtel this Sunday at the Brikama min-stadium according to the GFF available fixture dossier.

The weekend’s encounter will be their last to mark end of the first round – a game they must have to win if changing the dynamics is still a priority going into the second phase.