In a bid to augment the poor salaries of low income earners, the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs told the National Assembly that transport allowance will increase from D1,000 to D1,500 a month.

Many people who are deployed up country contacted Foroyaa to find out how their poor salaries would be augmented by the state. No answer is yet to be provided. The Ministry of Finance should however expect the same questions from such civil servants. The Minister should therefore begin consultation with the relevant stakeholders to find out how virement could be employed to transfer amounts from certain areas of the budget, to provide for allowances to those who deserve increment as a means of ensuring a balanced distribution of public resources to civil servants in all sectors and areas of the country.