By Sulayman Bah

Nasirou Promotions, the brand behind the much talked about duel between Boy-Ball and ‘France’ are mute over revealing the price of the wrestlers.

Boy Balla and France are scheduled to fight it out next season November 25th at the Independence Stadium.

The move tying down the two under contract followed successful talks between representatives of both stars which led to the deal’s signing at the Gambia Wrestling Association headquarters.

The agreed terms were undisclosed including the fee the duo are paid and pressed on the issue this week, Nasirou promotion told Foroyaa Sport: ‘We cannot reveal what we paid them as this is being the norm. If they wrestlers can do it then so be it.”

Keeping price tags of wrestlers under wraps has been a long drawn out topic and the debate only continues to simmer.

Expected to be one of the best fights of the forthcoming season, it will also be a meeting between one of the Gambia arena’s finest stars.

Banjul-based France will be crossing daggers with Jabang-based Boy Balla, feted the best wrestler this just closed campaign.

Boy Balla goes into the fight on the back of a victory over Mustapha Gueye II –the third Senegalese wrestler he’d defeated with an impressive unbeaten track record.

France comes on the heels of a rematch victory over Sanneh and a defeat on referee’s decision against Hoyantan in a controversial bout.

The two were said to have had training sessions with France being Boy-Balla’s helper before the latter’s last fight in Dakar.

Both are good at strenuous fights including boxing.