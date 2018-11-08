0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba AF Touray

Communities in the Lamin Koto/Passamas Road area have appealed to the regime to prioritise rural Gambia in its development aspirations and empower youth in the Rural Gambia to curb rural urban and irregular migrations.

The appeal was made during the visit of the National Assembly Monitoring Committee to the Lamin Koto/Passamas Road.

The communities hailed the Committee for the visit, but decried the dilapidated conditions of Lamin Koto/Kunten and Lamin Koto /Jarumeh Koto access roads, in adequate water and electricity supply and called for remedies.

At Sami Madina, community members expressed concerns over the gutters, adding that it is hampering the transportation of their farm produce to their homes and has claimed the lives of their small ruminants.

Mr. Vincent Paul Atanga, the project Consultant, said the project is a period of 36 months at a tune of US $61 million and is expected to be completed in February 2020.

He said the project is jointly funded by Saudi Fund, KFAED, OFID, BADEA, ADFD and GoG.

The day’s engagement concluded with a courtesy call on the Governor of CRR Sulayman Barry, who also lauded the Committee for the visit and stated that supervision is crucial in ensuring sufficiency and efficiency in reporting and implementation of government development projects, of which they are stakeholders.