By Kebba Secka

The Acting Inspector General of the Gambia Police Force, AIGP Mamour Jobe, said the principal suspect in the death of Musa Colley of Brikama, has been arrested while the earlier mentioned suspects have been released on bail. AIGP Jobe made these and other statements in a press briefing held at Police Headquarters on Friday, July 6th.

According to AIGP Jobe, when the report of the investigation on the murder of Musa was placed on his table, he realized that there were some gaps that needed to be filled; that effort to find answers for those gaps, led them to the arrest of the one, described as the principal suspect; that when the suspect was arrested on Thursday June 5th and taken to the scene, he clearly confessed that he was the murderer of the late Musa Colley.

AIGP Jobe further stated that this new suspect took part in vandalizing the facilities of the Brikama Police Station and also joined people who went to the family of the decease to express condolences. Asked to shed light on the circumstances that led them to apprehend the principal suspect, AIGP Jobe said more information on this will unfold as the accused appears in court.

“As of now, we cannot reveal what led to the suspicion but it is linked to the information we obtained during the course of our investigations,” he told journalists.

He explained that the girlfriend of the late Musa Colley is still in police custody, helping them in their investigations because she is expected to give the police valuable information.

AIGP Jobe noted, that all public entertainment venues in the country need to be issued with a licensed to ensure that attendants of such gatherings, can keep the peace.

“The Gambia Police Force is going to make sure places that are meant for entertainment and usually attracts gangs of different nature, be strictly monitored,” he said. According to AIGP Jobe, the GPF is committed to serve the society.