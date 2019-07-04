Disassociating itself from alleged social media remarks that the Victims Center is in support of the planned 3 years Jotna protest

It has come to the notice of the Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations that there are allegations made on social media that the Center is calling on victims to take part on a planned ‘Three Years Jotna’ protest in December and to mobilize victims’ support for Court action on the recent tussle between the TRRC and Yankuba Touray.

The Victims’ Center wishes to make it categorically clear to the general public, that it is a non-partisan and non-political organization and therefore is not a party to any alleged planned protest in December, nor a member of the ‘Three Years Jotna’ movement. The Center hereby disassociates itself from any organization or institution that is bent on destabilizing the peace and tranquility of our beloved country that is still recovering from 22 years of the brutal regime of the former president. It is therefore important to come together as a nation and help rebuild our broken society by making sure that there is justice and accountability for victims of human rights violations and to uphold the rule of Law. These are the core values upon which the Victims’ Center is built. ‘Never Again’ shall we allow crimes to be committed with impunity in our nation.

It is against this background that the Center calls on all those who are responsible for this smear social media campaign aimed at tarnishing the good reputation of the Center, to desist from it.

The Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations will continue to work closely with all relevant partners and stakeholders, to facilitate justice to all victims, through national, regional and international mechanisms and to ensure that peace continues to prevail in the Gambia.