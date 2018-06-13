13 SHARES Share Tweet

The Central of The Gambia has reprinted only D50 and D100 of 2012 family of Gambian Bank notes, as a temporary measure to meet the currency demand while the new family of notes is being printed. The only new feature on these notes is the signatures of the new Governor and the new First Deputy Governor. These will be in circulation side-by-side with all previously issued Gambian Bank notes.

Furthermore, efforts are in advanced stage for the introduction of new family of Bank notes in 2019, without the portrait of the former president, Yahya A. J. J. Jammeh. Please view the new signatures on the two affected notes.

CENTRAL OF THE GAMBIA

June 11, 2018