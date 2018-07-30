14 SHARES Share Tweet

By Madiba Singhateh

The Kanifing Municipal Council has requested a 25% subvention from President Barrow, during his visit to the Bakoteh Dumpsite. The President visited the dumpsite during the last leg of his tour and had a discussion with his entourage at the dumpsite.

The Mayor of the Municipality told the President that Council needs this subvention in order to properly manage the situation at the dumpsite. The Mayor on behalf of his Council, also demanded vehicles for transportation of the waste, to minimize and curb the indiscriminate dumping of garbage within the Municipality.On the issue of relocating the site, the Mayor said his Council is coordinating with the Brikama Area Council for a suitable site to transfer the dumpsite to.

On his part, President Barrow promised the gathering that he will look at the issue by organizing a seminar to see how to solve it; that possible solutions of how to manage the dumpsite will be looked into and urged Council to look in the issue of recycling.

A representative from the community of Bakoteh / Manjai, appealed to the President that they face serious problem from that site and told the President to seriously look into the issue in order to put a definitive end to the dumpsite.