2 SHARES Share Tweet

State House, Banjul, May 30 2018

A press release from the Office of the President, informs the general public that President Adama Barrow, accompanied by a high powered delegation, travels to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of ongoing preparations for the forthcoming Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) Summit, with Banjul as the next host, in 2019. While in Saudi Arabia, the President is said to perform Umrah in Mecca.