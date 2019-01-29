0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Adama Barrow will officially open the 2019 Legal Year at a ceremony taking place on Sunday, 3rd February, 2019 at the Law Courts Complex, Independence Drive, Banjul. A press release from the Office of Chief Justice says that the event will bring together members of the Bench and the Bar and be attended by members of the Executive, National Assembly, Diplomatic Corps, Public Services, NGOs, Justices of the Peace, Notaries Public, Commissioners for Oaths, the Heads of District Tribunals (Chiefs), Staff of the Judiciary and the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Justice and the General Public.

Highlights of the program include a procession of the Bench and the Bar from the Polyclinic, independence Drive, Banjul to the gates of the Law Court premises and Statements from the President of the Bar Association, the Hon Attorney General and Minister of Justice as well as an Address by His Lordship, Hon Chief Justice followed by the Opening Address by His Excellency the President of the Republic of The Gambia.

As part of the events, a Call to the Bar Ceremony of newly qualified lawyers from the Gambia Law School will take place on the following day, Monday, 4th February, 2019.

A one-Training Seminar will also be held on the third day, Tuesday, 5th February, 2019, for eighty (80) newly appointed Justices of the Peace from the five Regions of the country.

On the fourth day, Wednesday, 6th February, 2019 a Conference of Judges and senior Judicial Administrators will take place to consider a Judicial Strategic Plan for the institution anchored on the National Development Plan (2018-2021).