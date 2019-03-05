0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Adama Barrow has nominated Foday Gassama of the UDP to become the new nominated member of the National Assembly, replacing Ya Kumba Jaiteh. According to a press release issued by the Office of the President yesterday, the President relied on section 88(1)(b) of the Constitution of The Gambia to effect the nomination which takes effect from Monday, 4th March, 2019.

On 25th February, 2019 the President revoked the nomination of Ya Kumba Jaiteh, also of the UDP, without giving reason or citing any section of the Constitution or any other law. This provoked a lot of controversy, especially on the issue of whether the President has power to revoke the nomination of a nominated member of the National Assembly. Members of the National Assembly have expressed varying opinions on the revocation of Ya Kumba Jaiteh’s nomination.

Foroyaa is following developments closely, especially with the nomination of Foday Gassama, and will inform readers of any new developments.