President Adama Barrow has reviewed the Report and Recommendations of the Independent Fact-Finding/Investigative Panel on the crisis involving Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC). Having closely reviewed the report, the following decisions have been taken:

That administrative leave of the Managing Director, Muhamadou Manjang will be lifted and that Mr. Manjang will be duly notified in writing by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (the line Ministry) to resume duties; That the services of Mr. Momodou Camara will be terminated with immediate effect and the termination to be compliant with corporate policy; That the Board of Directors of the Corporation to receive further advice on the staff that were culpable in the saga and who have to be subject to disciplinary actions in line with the panel’s recommendations; and That the Board of Social Security through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs will be provided with the Recommendations of the Panel’s Report so that these are adopted and fully implemented.

It could be recalled that in July this year President Barrow tasked an Independent Fact-Finding/Investigative Panel on the Crisis involving Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC). The task force presented its report in October after three months of fact-findings.