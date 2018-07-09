21 SHARES Share Tweet

President Adama Barrow will swear-in his newly appointed members of Cabinet and other appointees this morning. According to a media advisory issued by the Office of the President on Saturday,

The release states, “President Adama Barrow will preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the new Vice President, Cabinet Ministers, Government Spokesperson and a Permanent Secretary” on Monday 9th July 2018 at 10 am.

On 29th June 2018, President Adama Barrow made a major Cabinet reshuffle.

Madam Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang, until then the Vice President and Minister of Women’s Affairs, was relieved of her cabinet appointment and redeployed to the Foreign Service. Lawyer A.N.M. Ousainou Darboe, who until then was Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation & Gambians Abroad was appointed to the Position of Vice President and Minister of Women’s Affairs.

Dr. Mamadou Tangara who once served as Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation & Gambians Abroad under the regime of former President Jammeh was appointed to serve in the same capacity.

Mr Amadou Sanneh, who until then was Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs has been redeployed to the portfolio of Minister of Trade, Regional Integration, Industry and Employment.

Dr. Isatou Touray, who has been Minister of Trade, Regional Integration, Industry and Employment has been redeployed as Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

Mr Lamin N. Dibba, formerly Minister of Lands & Regional Government has been redeployed as Minister of Agriculture.

Alhajie Musa Drammeh who has been serving as adviser to the President on investment has been appointed Minister of Lands and Regional Government.

Mrs Saffie Lowe Ceesay, Minister of Health and Social Welfare has been redeployed to the Foreign Service.

Mr Omar A. Jallow, who had been Minister of Agriculture and Hon. Demba A. Jawo, who had been Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure have been relieved of their cabinet appointments.

Mr Ebrima Sillah who until then was Director General of GRTS has been appointed Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure.

Henry Gomez has been relieved of his appointment as Minister of Youths and Sports and appointed Special Adviser to the President.

Mr. Hadrammeh Sidibeh who until then was the Acting Finance Director of the University of the Gambia has been appointed Minister of Youths and Sports.

Mr Mambury Njie, a former Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs under President Jammeh and who served as Managing Director of GNPC under the new dispensation, has been given the same ministerial position by President Barrow.