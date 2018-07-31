18 SHARES Share Tweet

Section 77 subsection (1) of the Constitution states:

“The President shall at least once in each year attend a sitting of the National Assembly and address a session on the condition of The Gambia, the policies of the Government and the administration of the State.”

In the same vein section 222 subsection (15) also states:

“The President shall undertake a nation-wide tour at least twice a year in order to familiarise himself or herself with current conditions and the effects of government policies.”

The Constitution has therefore provided for the President to have direct link with the people and their representatives. This provides a great opportunity for the Executive to inform and be informed so as to be in a better position to understand the challenges of the nation and provide remedies to them.

Addressing the National Assembly is long overdue. Doing it in the early part of the year enables government to introduce its legislative plans and programmes as well as its forecasts for socio-economic development for the year, including anticipated donor support for such programmes. It is therefore anticipated that the President will become more concrete on how the National Development Plan and the pledges from donors are to be operationalised during the rest of the year and beyond. Foroyaa will give its readers a comprehensive presentation and reflections on the State of the Nation Address in September.