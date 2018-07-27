16 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Secka

Responding to the complaints raised by representatives at the Wellingara meeting, President Barrow assured them of adequate water and electricity supply. According to the President, he is not giving empty promises. “I am not the president of empty promises nor am I a president that swears to empty promises, but a president of action,” he told the gathering. He disclosed that NAWEC has signed a 22 million dalasi project, to end water scarcity in the country. The meeting in Wellingara also witnessed the donation of a seat by a group of young Gambians called Gambia Scientists Association. The seat according to Suwaibou Jammeh, will enable the president to receive calls while sitting on the seat and to a radio attached, to entertain him.

The Minister of Basic and Secondary Education Claudia Cole, who was responding to claims for inaccessibility to basic and secondary education in the district, said if the people of Kombo North can provide them with land, Government will assure them a new and accessible Senior Secondary School for the district; that Government is fully aware of the limited Senior Secondary Schools in the area and that is why it has been captured in the National Development Plan. “Let the people of Wellinagra help us with the ideal land for the construction of a new Senior School,” she said. The Minister of Health and Social and Social Welfare Dr. Isatou Touray, promised the Sinchu Baliya Minor Health facility with an ambulance, to reduce the burden on the evacuation of patients.

The President earlier thanked the women of Kombo North for forming the greater part of the gathering; that without them, there wouldn’t be a meeting in Wellingara.

At the Brikama and Busumbala meetings, the president assured the people of his Government’s commitment to bring everybody on board, in his quest for national development. He promised the people uninterrupted supply of electricity. Improved road networks and hospitals were among other concerns for the people to which the President promised is already embedded in Government’s development blueprint. Women horticulturists were not left behind in getting President’s assurance and commitment to support them with modern irrigation systems that will enable them do year round vegetable production.