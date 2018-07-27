7 SHARES Share Tweet

Throughout his tour President Barrow could be visibly seen to have particular interest in law enforcement in the country, probably because of the one fracas after another which resulted in social tension, injuries and even death.

He has been calling on the population to show regard for the authority of the law enforcement officers. As he came closer to the urban area, he has also balanced his tone by calling on law enforcement officers to abide by the rule of law.

Hence the lesson is clear. If democracy is to be consolidated the rule of just laws should prevail. Where just laws prevail the public would not take the law into their own hands but would allow due process to take its course. On the other hand those appointed to enforce the law would not become law breakers and allow impunity to prevail.