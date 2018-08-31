0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Adama Barrow, will on Saturday 10:00 AM travel to the People’s Republic of China to attend the Forum on China- Africa Cooperation (FOCAC 2018), a press release from state house reveals.

According to release, the high-level summit, which brings together Heads of State and Government from across Africa and their counterparts in China, promotes bilateral dialogue and cooperation between China and Africa.

While in China, the President is expected to have bilateral meetings with Chinese government officials and potential investors, alike. The First Lady of the Republic will also be part of the traveling delegation to participate in a conference for first ladies on HIV/AIDS.

In December 2017, nearly a year after assuming office, President Adama Barrow paid a six day state visit to the Peoples Republic of China at the end of which the two countries signed bilateral cooperation agreement to support The Gambia in the areas of investment and trade, communication infrastructure, road and bridges in the Upper River Region of the The Gambia, concessional loan, and human resource development through knowledge transfer and training.

The agreement included commitment by the Chinese government to invest over 75 million dollars for the construction of the Basse-Koina road, bridges at Fatoto-Passamance and Basse-Wuli crossings in the Upper River Region of The Gambia.