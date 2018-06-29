STATEHOUSE, BANJUL, 29 JUNE 2018 – Effective today, 29 June 2018, the Cabinet of the Republic of the Gambia has been reshuffled as follows:
Vice President of the Republic – Hon. Ousainou Darboe
Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure – Ebrima Sillah
Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs – Mambury Njie
Ministry of Agriculture – Lamin N. Dibba
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Gambians Abroad – Momodou Tangara
Ministry of Lands and Regional Government – Musa Drammeh
Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration – Amadou Sanneh
Ministry of Youths and Sports – Hadrammeh Sidibeh
Minstry of Helath and Social Welfare – Dr. Isatou Touray
Meanwhile Hon. Fatoumata Tambajang has been redeployed to the Foreign Service, while Hon. Henry Gomez is now Special Youth Adviser to the President of the Republic. Omar Jallow has been relived.
Press Release, Office of the President