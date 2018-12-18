0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Hatab Nyang

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP), has announced on Monday December 17th, that it will head to congress at the end of the month of December, as required by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

The Acting Secretary General of the party Omar A. Jallow alias OJ, told journalists at a news conference in Serekunda, that the National Executive Committee has decided to schedule the congress of the party, before the ushering of the new-year.

“This historic event will take place from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th December 2018, at the YMCA hostel on MDI Road in Kanifing. It will take place under the Chairpersonship of Alhagie Yahya Ceesay and will elect members of the different organs of the party. Each of the 53 Constituencies will be represented by ten delegates comprising men, women and youth,” he said. Jallow said the theme for the Congress is: ‘reviving the PPP to serve The Gambia better.’ He said the agenda will include reports of the party leadership and the future orientation of the party.

Responding to question on differences between the PPP regime and that of APRC in terms of achievements in the country, the former Vice President Bakary Bunja Darboe, listed numerous developments the first republic brought under the leadership of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara.

He indicated the Albert Market in Banjul are among other structures that the PPP regime brought for the people of The Gambia.