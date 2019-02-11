0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Coach Haji Tunkara of the Gambia Ports Authority FC believes they are on track to win more silverware this season.

‘GPA has a young team with 13 new players this season most of whom are young players. As we all know, Ports we are always competing to win the trophy. We want to win the trophy and we will continue to work harder and hopefully we might come out with some silver wears,’ he said.

Ports on Saturday won 2-0 against Tallinding United who had beaten GAMTEL 2-0 two weeks ago. Ports goals came through Samsideen Sarr and Sulayman Sanyang who both scored in the second half.

On his reaction, coach Tunkara expressed satisfaction with his charges’ performance in the manner they played against Tallinding.

‘Their commitment and the way they controlled the game as well as the strategy we used today to defend and play them on the break; I think we could have scored more goals but all the same we are happy with a victory today. We deserve the victory today.

‘I think consistency is the problem for all teams and that is what we (GPA) are trying to correct. We are working hard to make sure we are consistent in winning.

We have lost almost 9 of our key players this season through injury.

It is always difficult but we are a footballing team; we have to cope with it so we are working hard to try to be consistent,’ he said.

He said his team has not been scoring many goals this season.

“Scoring has been a problem for almost all teams and this shows that all teams are defending well. We have not been scoring much but we are content with the two goals we scored today. I think we are on the right track and we will continue to work hard. We are still in the first round and hopefully we take it up from where we stopped here today in our next game,’ he said.

Tunkara’s side has managed to win 2 out of their last five outings with only one defeat.