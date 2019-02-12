0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Gambia Ports Authority’s tactician Haji Tunkara says finding back of the net remains a hiccup to all teams of Gambia’s First Division.

‘Scoring has been a problem for almost all teams and this shows that all teams are defending well. We have not been scoring much but we are content with our two goals we scored.

‘I think we’re on the right track and we will continue to work hard. We are still in the first round and hopeful we take it up from where we stopped here today in our next game.

‘I’m very pleased with the win because we lost to Brikama United and drew against Banjul United last weekend and today we collected the three points,’ Tunkara said.

Highlighting newness of his team following the recruitment of thirteen players this season, Tunkara remains insistent that his charges has what it takes to launch an audacious crusade for the title.

‘GPA has a young team with 13 new players this season most of whom are young players. As we all know, Ports we are always competing to win the trophy.

‘We want to win the trophy and we will continue to work harder and hopefully we might come out with some silver wears.

I have a young and strong team although we lost 9 of our key players through injury,’ he concludes.