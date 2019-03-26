0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

Chief Superintendent Bakeba Suso continuing his testimony before the High Court yesterday, said they interviewed the NIA standing trial at the High Court at the Police Headquarters.

He said he was tasked to record the interview process and he was doing so with the use of digital and analogue recorders.

He said the persons interviewed at the police headquarters were; Dawda Ndour, Haruna Suso, Tamba Suso, Baboucar Sallah, Yusupha Jammeh, Lamin Lang Sanyang, Kebba Secka, Lamin B. Jabang, James Gomez, Assan Badjie and others he could remember.

He said some of the interviews took place at the main office of the major crime units.

The witness narrated that the office where the interviews were conducted was conducive and the officers invited for the interview came on their own to the Headquarters. He said this is because they were all serving in their agencies at that time.

PW 33rd said at the time whenever they need any of them (the officers), they just called their director of operations who in turn would escort the officer to the Police Headquarters.

PW 33rd confirmed to tell the court that an analogue recorder and a digital recorder were used to record the witness during the interviews. He said the recordings were then transferred to a CDR.

The prosecutor then submitted the two devices (the analogue recorder and digital recorder) to the court to be accepted as exhibits.

Defence Lawyer O. Suso in his objection regarding the two devices, said the proper foundation regarding the tendering of the devices was not laid. He argued that the witness was only given the devices and asked to describe them, that the witness should have first described the devices before it was given to him.

Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara overruled the objection made by the Defense Lawyer O. Suso in connection to the devices and accepted them as exhibit Q and S respectively.

The witness said that there are some recordings in the recorders which are not relevant to the case, adding that the ones relevant to the case were transferred to the CDR and the external hard drive.

The CDR and the external hard drive were also tendered in court and will be played to establish their content before they will be accepted as exhibits. At this juncture, the matter was adjourned to today the 27th of March 2019 for the continuation of hearing and cross-examination of PW 33rd.

Bakeba Suso is the thirty-three Prosecution Witness (PW 33rd) in the ongoing criminal trial involving former intelligence chiefs who are facing counts ranging from conspiracy to commit a felony, assault causing serious bodily harm, murder and making false documents, among others.