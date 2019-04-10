2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Yankuba Touray and Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay were on Wednesday evening granted bail by Police at Kairaba Police Station shortly after they were rearrested in the afternoon and barely an hour after they were discharged by the Court.

A source told Foroyaa that Touray and Jahumpa have been granted bail in the sum of one million dalasis each, adding : “The duo has been released on bail this evening on conditions that they deposit their travel documents (ID card and Passport), produce two Gambian sureties each who shall swear to an affidavit of means, enter a bail bond of one million dalasis. They have also been served with an indictment to appear at the High Court on the 16th April 2019.”