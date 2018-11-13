1 SHARES Share Tweet

On Friday November 9th 2018, the Police reinforcement that comprised Police Intervention Unit (PIU) Officers, were commanded to withdraw from Diabugu village, as calm returns. The reinforcement of the Officers came in the wake of a caste scuffle between villagers after Friday prayers. The caste scuffles left some people with body pain and arrest were made. Now that the situation is said to return to normal, the PIU officers who were deployed to reinforce security in Diabugu, have been commanded to withdraw and return to their base in Fatoto.