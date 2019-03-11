2 SHARES Share Tweet

MUHAMMED S. BAH

The Gambia Police Force (GPF), has announced the suspected murder of one Edmond Thomas who was found dead in Brikama.

The GPF promises to make the information public after investigation into the matter is completed.

According to a Press Release from GPF headquarters in Banjul, the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), received information regarding the untimely death of Mr. Thomas; that “on Wednesday March 6th 2019, around 17:30 hours, the Office of the IGP received information that the lifeless body of a man identified as Edmond Thomas, was found lying under the chassis of a fuel tanker truck, at the premises of Global Electrical Group (GEG) in Brikama.”

The release continued: “Preliminary investigations reveal that Mr. Thomas was a Mechanic Supervisor at GEG until he was laid off six months ago. That on this fateful day, it is believed he drove to the location in his private vehicle, with registration number BJL 5388 B. The release continued that upon arrival, the deceased removed some parts from the fuel tanker truck, belonging to his former employer, GEG.

Mr. Thomas’ body was reported to be found by the spouse of one Foday Ceesay, a man employed by GEG to secure their premises; that the lady informed her husband and he reported the matter to Kabafita Police Station.

“After taking appropriate actions, the Police moved the deceased to Brikama Health Centre and eventually to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital for autopsy.” The release disclosed.