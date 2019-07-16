Thursday, July 18, 2019
The entrance to the factory
Police Complete Investigation On Nyambai Oil Factory

by Editor

on

606

By Mustapha Jallow

The police have completed their investigation on the controversial factory in Nyambai that produces gas oil from waste oil and sludge.

The Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), ASP Lamin Njie said Police investigators are set to submit an Investigative report about the Chinese factory known as Infinity New Enterprise to the Inspector General of Police.

He made these remarks in his office at the Police headquarters in Banjul, on Thursday, 11 July 2019. Police Spokesperson added that a copy of the investigative report will be shared with officials at the National Environment Agency (NEA).

When this reporter requested for a copy of the report he laughed and said: “No, I will not share this copy with the press because they are classified documents. We will only brief you about the outcome of the investigation,” he said.

The operation of the factory which was purported to be operating illegally by officials of the NEA was put on hold some months ago while the police conducted investigation. Forestry officials also maintain that the factory was operating within a forest reserved area.

When Foroyaa received reports of pollution from residents living in the vicinity of the factory it investigated the matter and reported on it. Soon after this, officials from the police, Immigration, NEA and forestry visited the factory and production was suspended.

A factory attendant claims that the factory buys waste oil and sludge from the country’s main power stations and recycle it into diesel fuel. NAWEC officials have acknowledged allowing them to take the waste oil and sludge as this solves their perennial problem of getting rid of waste materials.

One of the proprietors promised to grant an interview to this reporter about how the factory came and started operating but she said she would have to speak to her lawyer first.

“I will grant you an interview when I speak to my lawyer,” she said earlier in a telephone conversation with this reporter. Since then she has not been reached for comment to hear her side of the story. According to staff members, she is currently in Guinea Bissau and has indicated that they will relocate to Guinea Bissau if they are not allowed to operate.

The US House Of Representatives Saves The World From War

On Friday, the House of Representatives of the US imposed a ban on President Trump from using any federal funds in a war campaign against...

GPU Faults Gambia Government on State of Press Freedom

GRA to Host Director Generals’ Meeting in Gambia

Gambian Writer Seedy Drammeh Launches Book

