The Gambia Police Force (GPF), have issued a statement of caution to private security firms and local Councils among others, to follow approval guidelines stipulated for recruitment of their security agents or officers and are also requested to submit samples of their uniforms to the GPF for approval.

According to the release, the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has observed with concern, the way and manner private security firms, parastatals, councils and other institutions, recruit security officers without following the required approval guidelines for selection and uniform specifications.

“In accordance with Section 18 sub section 1 (A, B, and C) of the Police Act Cap 18:01 Laws of the Gambia, it is part of procedural guidelines that such organizations are required to present a sample of proposed uniforms to the office of the Inspector General of Police for approval, before issuance of uniforms to avoid confusion with national security service uniforms by the public.’’

The police urged all recruiting organizations, private security firms, parastatals, Councils and private individuals providing security, to liaise with the office of the IGP to seek approval for uniforms as specified under the Police Act.

The office of the IGP warns institutions to comply; that noncompliance can result to legal action instituted against such organizations.