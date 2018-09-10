Home Africa Pictorial Of Gambia Vs Algeria Match AfricaLatest NewsSports Pictorial Of Gambia Vs Algeria Match September 10, 2018 102 Spectators at the pavilion By: Abdoulie Fatty Algerian Team Gambian Team Lineup Match Officiators and team Captains Saphir Taider in action Pa Modou brought down. Nabil Bentalib in action. Algerian team Official Coach Tom Saintfier Join The Conversation RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Africa Gambia vs Algeria Encouraging Start for New coach Tom But……….. Africa Gambia Faces Algeria Tomorrow Africa Scorpions Captain, 2 others to Miss Algeria’s Match on Saturday Recent Stories The President To Address The National Assembly September 10, 2018 Has The President Set Up A Commission Of Inquiry Or Investigative... September 10, 2018 APRC opposed to tribal sentiments, but …. Tombong Jatta September 10, 2018 Report on Ending Hunger Launched September 10, 2018 Halifa Sallah Awarded By Nigerian Military September 10, 2018 Foroyaa Radio